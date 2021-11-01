 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

