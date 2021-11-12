Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.