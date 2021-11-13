Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sunday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
