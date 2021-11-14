Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.