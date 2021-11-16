This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
