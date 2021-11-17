Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.