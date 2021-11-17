This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sunday,…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's t…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph…