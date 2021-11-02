 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

