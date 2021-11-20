For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
