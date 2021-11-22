For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
