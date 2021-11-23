Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in L…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Satu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tu…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 …