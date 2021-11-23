Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.