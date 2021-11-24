Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.