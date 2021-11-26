 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

