Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.