Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in L…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Lake Geneva co…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…