For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Lake Geneva co…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tu…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is t…