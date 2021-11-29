This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Sunday, with temperatur…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Lake Geneva co…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 16 degrees is t…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Gene…