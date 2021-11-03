This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
