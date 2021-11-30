For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
