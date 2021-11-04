 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

