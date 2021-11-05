 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

