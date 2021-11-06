Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.