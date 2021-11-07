Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
