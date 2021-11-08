 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

