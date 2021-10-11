For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
