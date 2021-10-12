Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.