Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

