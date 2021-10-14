 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

