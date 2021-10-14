For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
