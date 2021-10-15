This evening in Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
