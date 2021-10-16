Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
