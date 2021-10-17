Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
