Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

