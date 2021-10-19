Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
