Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.