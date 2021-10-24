Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.