Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.