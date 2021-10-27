For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
