Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

