This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
