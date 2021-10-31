 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

