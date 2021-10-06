Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.