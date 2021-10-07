 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

