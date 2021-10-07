This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
