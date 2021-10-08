 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

