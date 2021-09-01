Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.