For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
