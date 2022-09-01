This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
