Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.