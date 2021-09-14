This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
