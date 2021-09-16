 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

