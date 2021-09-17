This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
