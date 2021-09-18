Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
