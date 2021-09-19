Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Monday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.