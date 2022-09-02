Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.