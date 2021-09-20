 Skip to main content
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

