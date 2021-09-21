 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

